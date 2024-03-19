Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar wins Killer presents Entertainer of the Decade Award

The star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 turned out to be a spectacular night on March 18. Held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, it was a spectacular night with some of the biggest Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor among others gracing the event and receiving the honors.

Pinkvilla collaborated with several big brands to present awards to talented Bollywood stars. Killer joined Pinkvilla to present Akshay Kumar with the Entertainer of the Decade award for consistently entertaining Hindi cinema fans.

Akshay Kumar wins Killer presents Entertainer of the Decade award

It was a big moment for every Hindi cinema lover as Akshay Kumar was honored with the Entertainer of the Decade award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. The award was presented by Pinkvilla CEO Nandini Shenoy and Jai Jain, Young Next Gen Director of Killer Jeans, from the house of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited.

Ever since his debut, Akshay Kumar has been consistently entertaining fans by playing all kinds of roles. With a good mix of mass entertainers and films with social messages, the star has made an impact on different kinds of audiences. Akshay has contributed immensely to the industry in the past decade by giving some of the biggest hits.

Advertisement

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a spectacular affair, honoring numerous stars for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment world. Check out the complete list of winners HERE.

Our partners include:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bobby Deol wins Coolberg presents Best Actor in a Negative Role for Animal