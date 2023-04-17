EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pooja Hegde on box office failure of Cirkus, Acharya, Radhe Shyam: ‘It’s not me that failed…’

Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. The actress has been promoting the film in full swing, and has been making heads turn with her stylish appearances. Pooja Hegde has been a part of many super-hit films, but in the past, a few films such as Cirkus, Acharya, and Radhe Shyam failed to perform well at the box office. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde addressed the box office failures of these films, and said that she believes she did her best in the films as an actor. She added that it’s a part and parcel of the job, and that the feedback she received has been great.

Pooja Hegde addresses the box office failure of Cirkus, Radhe Shyam and Acharya

While speaking about the same, Pooja Hegde told Pinkvilla, “It's a part and parcel. As I said, that persona is a different thing. It's not me that failed, it is the film that didn’t do well. I myself am not making the cuts, I'm not the director of the film. I always think I did my best in the film as an actor. And my feedback has been great, people have loved me in the films.”

Pooja Hegde added that her performance in these films garnered compliments from people. Some said that she did an emotional scene really well, while others loved her screen presence. “There’s always something nice that's come back to me from there. People have liked me, and they didn't know that I had this much range. Because in these films I could showcase that range, whether it was emotion or acting. So my feedback has been great, or the director has seen me and loved my working style, and liked me as a person,” said Pooja.

Pooja added that she feels every film has its own destiny, and it so happened that these films had a different destiny. “But did I get the most from it? I got the most from it, and I can't be complaining about it when God gave me six blockbusters back to back in a row. So now if 1-2 didn't work, it doesn’t matter. It’s just part and parcel. I'm working now, I have this film (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan), I have another film coming up. I have 2-3 announcements coming up in different languages so I'm very excited about it,” concluded Pooja Hegde.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pooja Hegde on chances of reunion with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and about her next with Mahesh Babu