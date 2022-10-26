Diwali Release Box Office Trend: Ram Setu and Thank God put together open lower than Sooryavanshi

The post-Diwali day, known as the Govardhan Pooja day, is considered as the best day for box office. Every year, this ticketing day has enjoyed record openers or higher combined box office totals. Last year's post-Diwali release, Sooryavanshi, posed a solid Rs. 26 crore opening, despite the 50 percent occupancy cap that the film had to adhere to. This post Diwali saw the release of Ram Setu and Thank God. The sum total of both the films this year, failed to match last year's numbers and consequently, this year's Diwali went under-utilized.

Both Ram Setu and Thank God are not event films, but there given the magnitude of holiday and the star-cast the two at worst should have matched Sooryavanshi's numbers because it didn't face the restrictions that Sooryavanshi faced last year. The combined total of Ram Setu and Thank God is just about Rs. 23 crore and these numbers suggest that a lot was left to be desired. Rohit Shetty has to be lauded for the goodwill that he has created for himself, by continuously making films that cater to the heartland, and ofcourse for creating a bankable cop universe, that has a dedicated audience for itself.