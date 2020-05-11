Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu opens up on her relationship, reveals how family reacted to her boyfriend

Taapsee Pannu talks about dating and being in a steady relationship. Her mom also reveals how they reacted to her decision. Watch the full video inside.

Usually, Bollywood celebrities are extremely secretive about their relationship. But stands out in a crowd. She never really talk it about it, until asked but she also never dodges the question either. Taapsee's funda towards that is simple: "I don't want to hide anything from anyone. I'm very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn't only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can't afford to do."

But on the Mother's Day special segment on Pinkvilla - Dear Mom, Taapsee and her mother Mrs Nirmaljeet Pannu joined us for a fun banter. And we of course quizzed her about her relationship status. Taapsee shares, "Honestly, it's never been like I have hidden things from my parents. But I'm also of the belief that I will bring someone to their notice only when I'm sure of it. Most of the times, it didn't reach that level." But now, the actress is in a steady relationship with ace badminton player Mathias Boe. She doesn't dodge the bullet and instead responds saying, "There's someone in my life and my family knows about it. It's very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I'm with. Else it won't work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, "Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai."

Taapsee's mom on the other hand is all smiles, "Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her." But she also adds that growing up, she didn't know about the boys Taapsee was dating. Taapsee laughs, "Unko pata bhi nahi hoga if I was dating a boy ever." Clearly, this is one mother-daughter duo we stan for life!

Watch their full conversation here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×