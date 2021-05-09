EXCLUSIVE: 3 Pan Indian films, KGF 2, RRR, and Pushpa looking to delay their release to October and January

And the second wave of Covid pandemic is forcing the makers of some of the biggest Indian films featuring Allu Arjun, Yash, Jr. Ntr and Ram Charan, to reschedule their release dates. Details

The second wave of Covid pandemic has put all the plans on toss across the industries – ranging from Hindi to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. With cases refusing to slow down, the release calendar of multiple film industries is now being rescheduled. A trade insider informs us that three Pan-Indian releases, KGF 2, Pushpa and RRR team have decided on delaying their release from the already announced dates of July 16, August 13 and October 13 respectively. While KGF 2 and Pushpa are now targeting a release in October, inside buzz is, RRR will be postponed to the Sankranthi weekend in January.

“Pushpa is an ambitious film marking Allu Arjun’s foray into the world of Pan-India cinema, and they want to arrive when the scenario across the nation is in control. KGF 2 and RRR are two of the most awaited releases across the country and the pre-release theatrical rights have been sold at astronomical amount. A recovery for the distributors in times like this is rather next to impossible and hence, the makers have started discussions on delaying the release. All probable release dates are being explored,” revealed a source.

The buzz now is that both Pushpa and KGF 2 are targeting a release around Dussehra period, however, it’s all tentative subject to change based on the Covid scenario. “Come what may, these 3 are theatrical spectacles, so an OTT release is out of question. The industry is optimistic for the current wave to settle down by September, making the October to January a favourable window for film release. If everything goes as planned, KGF 2 might be among the first theatrical releases in the Hindi circuits,” the source concluded.

While KGF 2 features Yash in the lead, RRR is an SS Rajamouli spectacle fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan with and in key roles. Pushpa on the other hand is the reunion of master director, Sukumar with Allu Arjun. Stay tuned for more updates on these three Pan-Indian films, only on Pinkvilla.

