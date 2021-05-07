EXCLUSIVE: DSP on his next with Allu Arjun: Pushpa is a terrific subject and will have out of the box music

Hit song maker, Devi Sri Prasad opens up about the process of composing music for Allu Arjun's next film, Pushpa and confirms that he is composing music for a big Bollywood film.

After becoming immensely popular in the North with the repeat telecast of his South Indian blockbusters dubbed in Hindi, Allu Arjun is all set to venture the Pan Indian space with his next film, the Sukumar directed Pushpa. The teaser of this action-packed film set against the backdrop of jungle life, was unveiled recently and won appreciation from all quarters of audience. The music of this film is composed by the hit maker, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). The composer, who is riding high on the success of his newly released track, Seeti Maar from Radhe, spoke to Pinkvilla about his next collaboration with Allu Arjun on Pushpa.

“It’s a terrific subject as Sukumar always comes out with something out of the box and puts his heart and soul into it. I don’t understand, how he surprises us with his choices again and again. Rangasthalam touched everyone’s heart despite being so commercial, and with Pushpa, he has expanded his way of narration. It’s massy, yet resonates Sukumar’s style of filmmaking. Everything is so rustic, earthy and rugged and Allu Arjun (known as Stylish Star) as blended himself into the subject,” DSP says, and further adds that the music of the film will be in sync with the vision of Sukumar.

“Sukumar narrated me the subject and asked me to think of something wild, so the music here is very out of the box. It’s rugged and the sound of songs is going to be grand. It’s a Pan-Indian film and we will be giving the Pushpa album in Hindi as well. Bunny (Allu Arjun) is also very excited to release the album of the film,” he adds. When asked about the process of composing music for the entire album, and he explains, “I listen to the script first with the dialogues because that’s what inspires me to create music. The tunes depend on how much script inspires and how much novelty can the script take. After satisfying the situation, then I try to tailor make the tunes as per personality of the actor.”

When asked on doing anything else in Hindi, the composer keeps it short and signs off, “I am doing a big Hindi film with a big director, but can’t speak about it.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Also Read| Interview: Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) on Seeti Maar and Radhe: Want to compose an entire album for Salman Bhai

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×