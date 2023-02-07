EXCLUSIVE: A double role for Shahid Kapoor in Anees Bazmee’s comedy

In November 2022, Pinkvilla reported that Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee are in talks for a one of it’s kind big ticket comedy entertainer. The duo has been in the conversations for this film for the last 4 months now and the things are moving in the right direction. We have now exclusively learnt that once things come down on paper, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the first double role comedy of his career.

“Shahid Kapoor is a fan of double role comedy genre and is excited to embark on a new journey with Anees Bazmee, who through his career has written several classics in this space. Shahid and Anees have been discussing the script, and a final narration is expected to take place by end of this month,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the paper work will be sorted by March.

“Anees and Shahid are targeting to take the film on floors by June/July this year. By then, Shahid would have wrapped up shooting for his yet untitled film with Maddock and the Siddharth Roy Kapur production, which is the official remake of Malayalam Classic, Mumbai Police,” the source added. Apart from being a typical Anees Bazmee comedy, the yet untitled caper will all have elements of action and music. “It’s a multi-genre film with comedy at the forefront. The genre falls in the same zone as Ready, but this time, in a double role zone,” the source shared.

Team in talks with A-List Female Lead

The talks are on with some of the actresses to play the female lead too, side by side the narrations. “The team is keen to cast an A-List actress for the film. In-fact, they are already in conversation with two of the top actresses in today’s time. The female lead too will be locked by end of this month,” the source concluded.

The comic caper will be produced by Dil Raju and contrary to speculations is an original subject developed by Anees Bazmee. It will mark the first time collaboration of Anees with Shahid Kapoor, and the industry insiders believe that this a combination that was waiting to happen, as Shahid’s comic side is yet left unexplored. Through his two-decade career, Shahid has aced in almost every genre, and has shown potential in the comic space too, which is just waiting to explode with the right subject. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Anees Bazmee is also in talks with Varun Dhawan for a comedy, which might be the filmmakers next after the double role film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Shahid Kapoor, Anees Bazmee film.