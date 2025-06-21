Oka Brundavanam OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sivaji Raja’s Telugu family drama online

Oka Brundavanam hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. An essentially family-centric film, it was appreciated for its screenplay and emotional depth above all. And now, it is all set to hit the OTT space within a month of completing its theatrical run. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When and where to watch Oka Brundavanam

Telugu family drama Oka Brundavanam has started streaming on ETV Win from June 20 onwards. The streaming giant shared the official announcement for the same with a post on their X handle.

Sharing a poster they wrote “New vibes. Fresh faces. Pure emotions! Oka Brundavanam is now streaming on @ETVWin!”

Official trailer and plot of Oka Brundavanam

The storyline of the film marks a very unusual family drama where people not related by bloodlines connect and bond just like one. Its story revolves around Raja Vikram, a financially struggling cameraman, who crosses paths with a woman named Mahi.

The latter is on a quest to document her late mother’s story. The two of them then cross paths with a spirited little girl named Nainika, who is searching for her long-lost parents.

As the three join forces, they end up discovering a Christmas mystery and embark on a journey of healing and self discovery on their own merit.

The film moves on to unveil the true meaning of family, love and bonding for one another, which certainly transcends the need to have real connections with one another.

Cast and crew of Oka Brundavanam

The star cast of Oka Brundavanam includes Balu, Shinnova, Sanvitha, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sivaji Raja, Annapurnamma, Rupa Lakshmi and more.

It is written by Chetan Bandi and is directed by Botsa Sathya. The film is produced under the banner of Seer Studios.

