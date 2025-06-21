Prince and Family OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Dileep, Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Malayalam comedy drama

Prince and Family hit JioHotstar on June 20 onwards, after completing a successful theatrical run. The movie is directed by a debutant filmmaker Binto Stephen and received mixed reviews at the time of its theatrical release.

And now, within a day of its launch on OTT, social media has already been filled with reviews left by audiences who watched the film online. Here’s how they felt about the movie.

Prince and Family OTT verdict

Well, a majority of viewers agreed that Prince and Family is a decent movie which can indeed be enjoyed with family and within a varied age group.

The film’s starting, as many have credited, was so well woven that none of the viewers were able to comprehend what was next in store for them. Nonetheless, there were still some traces of poor direction and disappointing writing in some quite evident places.

Actor Dileep’s performance was well-rounded and has been tagged as the driving force of the entire narrative. His perfect comic timing and charm attempted to outlive certain flaws like “being cringey” and “forced humor”.

Other than him, many viewers felt that the remaining choice of cast appeared to be questionable since they did not put forth much of an effort for the joint appeal of the movie.

The second half as per the audience was tedious and far-stretched, and any attempt at sending across a meaningful message was overridden.

Absence of real humor and the use of outdated themes are some of the most common flaws pointed out by the netizens after watching Prince and Family on-screen.

Prince and Family box office response

Well, the movie appeared as the top performer in Kerala in terms of box office numbers, surpassing many Malayalam films which were released subsequently.

Prince and Family outgrossed movies like Padakkalam and Sarkeet at the box office and grossed over Rs. 5.25 crore within just 5 days of release. It is only topped by Mohanlal’s Thudarum among other latest releases.

