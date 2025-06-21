Rs 50 crore? Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna’s social thriller bags massive OTT deal with Prime Video– Report

Kuberaa made its theatrical release on June 20 and since then, there seems to be no slowing down for the movie. From box office to social media reviews, the social thriller is enjoying a good start.

Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, the film has been at the receiving end of appreciation. Buzz surrounding its OTT release has been quite evident among fans already.

Kuberaa’s whooping OTT deal with Prime Video

Kuberaa will be available to watch online after its theatrical run on Amazon Prime Video. As per an OTT Play report, the streaming giant has bagged the OTT rights of Sekhar Kammula directorial for a massive sum of Rs. 50 crore.

This is believed to have been one of the biggest amounts ever taken for an OTT rights deal, since it stars two of the most reputed and senior actors like Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Prime Video pressured Kuberaa producers for film’s timely release

Just a few days ago, one of the producers of Kuberaa revealed the pressures faced by them from the OTT partners.

He highlighted that the streaming giant had threatened to make a cut of Rs. 10 crore from the existing deal if the movie was not released as scheduled on June 20.

The producer further iterated how OTT giants have now become extremely persuasive even for the theatrical release of films.

Kuberaa Day 1 box office response

Before its release, the trends as witnessed on the pre-booking advance sales of tickets suggested that the film would open in the range of Rs. 7.50 crore.

However, the film ended up making an even better and more reasonable start at the box office by grossing Rs. 13 crore on its opening day.

While it is still believed to be slightly underwhelming, the word of mouth and appreciation coming in from audiences over the characters, actors and performances hints at steering the film towards much more success.

