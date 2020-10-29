EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan to headline 2.0 makers' debut production venture in Bollywood

After receiving immense praise for his performance in Breathe: Into The Shadows, Junior Bachchan has been signed on for another taut thriller, which will also mark Lyca Productions' foray into Bollywood. Read for more details.

Come 2021 and several top South Indian producers will be making their inroads into Bollywood. Several actors from South are already turning producers with official Hindi remakes of their own films and now, the biggest news is that 2.0 makers Lyca Productions, that also happens to be one of the biggest banners in the business, is soon going to make their debut into Bollywood.

A source says, "The team had been planning to make their foray into Hindi films for sometime, ever since & Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 released. They are looking at developing projects that cater to a pan-Indian audience." Currently, they are on board for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan too.

They have already locked the script for their big maiden Bollywood venture. Many thought the project will be headlined by because of his previous association with the banner, but they have chosen one of Akki's co-stars instead. The same source adds, "Lyca Productions has roped in Abhishek Bachchan as the male lead for their next. It's a taut thriller that has been in the works for sometime now. When Abhishek was approached for the same, he loved the whole concept and idea behind the project. It's going to be one of Abhishek's biggest films till date as the makers plan to mount it on a huge scale. It's tentatively titled 65 Karats, but that hasn't been locked." We reached out to the actor but he remained unavailable for comment. Abhishek, who has Ludo lined up for release, will wrap up work on Bob Biswas and then start shooting for this film. The project will be hitting the marquee around end of 2021.

