EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Sharma on Parlok with John Abraham: ‘It’s a science fiction, but we discussing more films'

In 2018, director Abhishek Sharma and John Abraham teamed up for the first time on the historical action drama, Parmanu, which chronicled the story of India becoming a nuclear power. It’s among the most loved films from John in the last decade alongside Madras Café. Ever since then, there has been a talk about a reunion of John and Abhishek. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sharma confirmed that his next with John is titled Parlok.

“It’s a science fiction film – a very different genre and in a new space. We have been waiting for the right time to make the film. It’s a fantastic story we both want to tell. If you see, I have never worked on one genre consistently and likewise, this is going to be a new world for me to explore as a director,” he shared, adding further, “As an industry, we are now seeing films which are heavy on visual effects and now, it would be our turn to try something new.”

When asked with regards to his plans to take the film on floors, Abhishek informs, “Everything needs to fall in place. I always wanted Parlok to be my next after Zoya Factor, but then, I made Ram Setu with Akshay sir, as I felt this was the right time to inform the world about the existence of Ram Setu. At this point of time, John and I are working on it together. We will take it on floors once we are ready with all our resources.” Abhishek insists that apart from Parlok, he is discussing a couple of other subjects too with John.

“This isn’t the only film that John and I are talking about. There are many other subjects and things will fall into place organically for every film. We don’t know which one will happen before and which after. Let’s see how fast things happen. The good part is, John will be producing the film as well as acting in it and I am the writer and director,” he concludes with a smile.

Abhishek Sharma is known for films like Tere Bin Laden, The Shaukeens, Parmanu, and Ram Setu among others.