EXCLUSIVE: Action star Vidyut Jammwal's third eye training proves he is the master of martial arts; WATCH

Vidyut Jammwal, one of the most popular action stars of Bollywood, is seen attempting a never-before-seen feat of third eye training using Kalaripayattu techniques in an exclusive video. With it, the actor surely will leave you stunned.

Action star Vidyut Jammwal has always tried to push the boundaries when it comes to bringing the Indian martial arts on the global map. He is known to be someone who likes testing the limits of impossibility. Jammwal's expertise in training comes from his decades of practice in Kalaripayattu. His training videos have captured the attention of fitness enthusiasts across the world. The fitness icon has posted a video where he can be seen doing incredible feats never-seen-before by using Kalaripayattu techniques. He dedicated this act to the traditional Indian martial arts.

In the video, Vidyut is seen engaged in third eye training while slicing vegetables using a sword and a shield. The video starts with Vidyut putting melting wax on his eyes and wrapping a piece of cloth around it. The Khuda Haafiz actor takes the sword and a shield and starts performing this extraordinary act. This marvelous feat can be achieved only after years of training and practicing art.

Vidyut Jammwal shared exclusively with Pinkvilla about it. He said, "The evolution of an individual is a continuous process that needs to honed with focus and regularity. Kalaripayattu says, the eyes are useless when the mind is blind. This act requires an immense amount of concentration and training. I have been training for this for a very long time and it was my dream to be successful in this act. I am happy to share this with fitness aspirants and I request them to attempt such feats under the guidance of a master and only upon the completion of requisite training."

Take a look at the video:

One of the top ten martial artists of the world, Jammwal is an inspirational icon with a massive fan following of fitness aspirants. He is credited with a mention in '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls of the Man Vs Wild fame. He is the only Indian actor with a chat forum (X-Rayed By Vidyut) that catalogs insights of the biggest action legends across the globe.

