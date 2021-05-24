EXCLUSIVE: Actor Natasha remembers Rishi Kapoor as master craftsman; Recalls acting with him in Do Dooni Chaar

Natasha Rastogi, who was last seen in Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait, is all praises for Rishi Kapoor as she remembered her experience working with him in Do Dooni Chaar.

Bollywood has witnessed several interesting actors who have impressed people with their acting prowess. They might not be able to make it to the A-lister, but their skills do leave a lasting impact on people. Amid this is Namrata Rastogi who is known for her roles in movies like Monsoon Wedding, Naam Shabana, Pagglait, Do Dooni Chaar etc. The actress got into a recent conversation with Pinkvilla and got candid about her journey of two decades in Bollywood so far.

Talking about her journey, Natasha stated, “An actors journey is one that is ever-evolving and it only enriches with every ‘shot’. From Monsoon Wedding in 2014 to now, I am grateful to have worked with talented actors and versatile directors. It’s been a thrilling joyride, to say the least”. When quizzed about the changes she sees in the industry in these two decades, Natasha said, “What has changed firstly is the consumer landscape - digitalisation, education.... which in turn has brought in a wave of young and very good talent across the fold in filmmaking. We are technically more sound.... also I think it’s not so much about superstars now but more about the depth in content and talent who is delivering that.”

The actress had also shared that screen space with and in Do Dooni Chaar and was all praises for the power couple. Remembering Rishi, Natasha said, “I had a great experience working with both Rishi Ji and Neetu Singh. We were shooting in Lajpat Nagar, there was a lunch organised at this residence for them during the shoot... and Rishi Ji, chivalrous as always would ask me to accompany them both .. they both were very friendly ... in between shots Neetu Ji and I would chit chat... Rishi Ji was a man who knew his craft very well so it was truly an enriching experience to work with a master-craftsman.”

Apart from Rishi, Natasha has also worked with several stars which includes , , Rajkummar Rao, etc. When quizzed about her favourite co-star, Natasha found it difficult to make a choice. “All of them are unique in their own way and very talented. All were fabulous performers and I had a great time working with them,” she explained.

Natasha was last seen in a Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait which has opened to received mixed reviews. Talking about the movie, the actress said, “Everyone has a right to express an opinion, though I believe the movie has received a lot of love and applause. In fact, the movie struck a chord during these times a lot more - it is based on a narrative that is relatable and people could relate to every character. There was a novelty in the subject and people have liked it.”

