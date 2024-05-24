13 best Aruna Irani movies that are absolute classic gems
Aruna Irani's movies are pure gold making her one of the most sought-after actresses of her time. Here’s a recommendation list of her best performances.
Indian actress Aruna Irani is widely celebrated for her versatility and talent. With over six decades in the industry, the cinema veteran has graced the silver screen with some of the best and most memorable characters of all time. Here's a curated list of some of the must-watch Aruna Irani movies that display her incredible range and depth as an actress.
13 best Aruna Irani movies to stream if you are too a fan of retro classics:-
1. Bombay to Goa
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Mehmood
Director: S. Ramanathan
IMDB Rating: 6.7
Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure
Release year: 1972
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Bombay to Goa, Aruna Irani plays the lively and vivacious character of Mala, who is on the run from goons. The movie revolves around a bus journey from Bombay to Goa, filled with humorous and thrilling moments. Aruna Irani's charm and chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan make this movie a classic comedy.
2. Caravan
Cast: Jeetendra, Asha Parekh, Aruna Irani
Director: Nasir Hussain
IMDB Rating: 6.7
Movie Genre: Musical, Thriller
Release year: 1971
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Caravan, Aruna Irani portrays the role of a dancer named Nisha who falls in love with the protagonist, played by Jeetendra. Her performance, especially in the song Chadti Jawani remains iconic. The film is a musical journey with a blend of romance and drama and Irani's role is central to the storyline.
3. Raja Babu
Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani
Director: David Dhawan
IMDB Rating: 6.3
Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
Release year: 1994
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the comedy-drama Raja Babu, Aruna Irani played the strict yet loving mother of the main lead, portrayed by Govinda. Watch out for this one for her stand-out emotionally enriched performance even though the movie is high on humor and vibrant dance numbers.
4. Beta
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani
Director: Indra Kumar
IMDB Rating: 6.2
Movie Genre: Romance, Family drama
Release year: 1992
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Beta features Aruna Irani in one of her most memorable roles as Laxmi, the cunning stepmother of Anil Kapoor's character. Her performance as the manipulative and ambitious matriarch won her numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.
5. Haseena Maan Jayegi
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani
Director: David Dhawan
IMDB Rating: 6.3
Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
Release year: 1999
Where to watch: Zee 5
Aruna Irani's role in Haseena Maan Jayegi is of the protagonist’s mother and adds humor and warmth to this comedy film. Her interactions with the main characters in a humorous and hearty way make the movie a light-hearted watch.
6. Fakira
Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Aruna Irani
Director: C.P. Dixit
IMDB Rating: 6.2
Movie Genre: Action, Family Drama
Release year: 1976
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Aruna Irani plays the character Neelam in Fakira, who is the sister of the protagonist, Fakira (played by Shashi Kapoor). Neelam's character is marked by her strong bond with her brother and her involvement in the unfolding tale. Aruna’s performance simply brings emotional weight and complexity to the film.
7. Dil To Pagal Hai
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani
Director: Yash Chopra
IMDB Rating: 7.0
Movie Genre: Romance, Musical
Release year: 1997
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube (on rent)
In the romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai, Aruna Irani plays the understanding and supportive dance teacher, Miss Radha, who mentors Madhuri Dixit's character. Her role, though brief, is impactful and stood out largely among the entire ensemble.
8. Kudrat
Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Aruna Irani
Director: Chetan Anand
IMDB Rating: 7.1
Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance
Release year: 1981
Where to watch: YouTube
In the 1981 Bollywood film Kudrat, Aruna Irani plays the character of Saraswati Devi aka Satto. Saraswati’s character significantly influences the storyline and the actress's performance in unveiling the past-life connections and the mystery central to the plot makes it a must-watch.
9. Bobby
Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Aruna Irani
Director: Raj Kapoor
IMDB Rating: 6.9
Movie Genre: Romance, Musical
Release year: 1973
Where to watch: Zee5
Bobby features Aruna Irani as Nima, who is the close friend of the protagonist, Bobby Braganza (played by Dimple Kapadia). Aruna’s performance in this brief character role of a vibrant and spirited young woman only makes the narrative more vibrant and watch-worthy.
10. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan
Cast: Manoj Kumar, Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani
Director: Manoj Kumar
IMDB Rating: 6.8
Movie Genre: Action, Romance
Release year: 1974
Where to watch: YouTube
Roti Kapada Aur Makaan sees Aruna Irani in Poonam’s character, who is a strong and supportive addition to the ensemble. Her performance contributes largely to the complex social and emotional landscape that the movie explores. This is indeed one of the finest performances of Aruna Irani.
11. Do Phool
Cast: Mehmood, Ashok Kumar, Aruna Irani
Director: S. Ramanathan
IMDB Rating: 7.1
Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
Release year: 1974
Where to watch: YouTube
In this 1973 comedy film Do Phool, Aruna Irani steps in the shoes of Shaila, a spirited and lively young woman who brings a lot of energy and humor to the film. Aruna Irani's performance marked by her vivaciousness and charm forms one of the major comedic elements of the story.
12. Sargam
Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Aruna Irani
Director: K. Vishwanath
IMDB Rating: 6.5
Movie Genre: Musical, Romance
Release year: 1979
Where to watch: Jio Cinema
In Sargam, Aruna Irani plays the role of a classical dancer named Kusum who is central to the film’s musical theme. Her graceful performance and dance sequences make this one of the best Aruna Irani movies to watch.
13. Gopi Kishan
Cast: Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani
Director: Mukesh Duggal
IMDB Rating: 5.8
Movie Genre: Action, Comedy
Release year: 1994
Where to watch: Zee 5
Gopi Kishan sees Aruna Irani as Geeta Choudhary who is the mother of the twin protagonists, Gopi and Kishan, both played by Suniel Shetty. Her character is central to the emotional core of the film and her performance as a loving and caring mother stands out largely.
While not majorly in central roles, Aruna Irani, in whatever screen time she got, earned a special place in the audience’s heart and in the likes of the film industry. Which of these Aruna Irani movies is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla
