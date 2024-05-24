13 best Aruna Irani movies that are absolute classic gems

Indian actress Aruna Irani is widely celebrated for her versatility and talent. With over six decades in the industry, the cinema veteran has graced the silver screen with some of the best and most memorable characters of all time. Here's a curated list of some of the must-watch Aruna Irani movies that display her incredible range and depth as an actress.

13 best Aruna Irani movies to stream if you are too a fan of retro classics:-

1. Bombay to Goa

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Mehmood

Director: S. Ramanathan

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Release year: 1972

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Bombay to Goa, Aruna Irani plays the lively and vivacious character of Mala, who is on the run from goons. The movie revolves around a bus journey from Bombay to Goa, filled with humorous and thrilling moments. Aruna Irani's charm and chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan make this movie a classic comedy.

2. Caravan

Cast: Jeetendra, Asha Parekh, Aruna Irani

Director: Nasir Hussain

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Movie Genre: Musical, Thriller

Release year: 1971

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Caravan, Aruna Irani portrays the role of a dancer named Nisha who falls in love with the protagonist, played by Jeetendra. Her performance, especially in the song Chadti Jawani remains iconic. The film is a musical journey with a blend of romance and drama and Irani's role is central to the storyline.

3. Raja Babu

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the comedy-drama Raja Babu, Aruna Irani played the strict yet loving mother of the main lead, portrayed by Govinda. Watch out for this one for her stand-out emotionally enriched performance even though the movie is high on humor and vibrant dance numbers.

4. Beta

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani

Director: Indra Kumar

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Movie Genre: Romance, Family drama

Release year: 1992

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Beta features Aruna Irani in one of her most memorable roles as Laxmi, the cunning stepmother of Anil Kapoor's character. Her performance as the manipulative and ambitious matriarch won her numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

5. Haseena Maan Jayegi

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: Zee 5

Aruna Irani's role in Haseena Maan Jayegi is of the protagonist’s mother and adds humor and warmth to this comedy film. Her interactions with the main characters in a humorous and hearty way make the movie a light-hearted watch.

6. Fakira

Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Aruna Irani

Director: C.P. Dixit

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Movie Genre: Action, Family Drama

Release year: 1976

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aruna Irani plays the character Neelam in Fakira, who is the sister of the protagonist, Fakira (played by Shashi Kapoor). Neelam's character is marked by her strong bond with her brother and her involvement in the unfolding tale. Aruna’s performance simply brings emotional weight and complexity to the film.

7. Dil To Pagal Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani

Director: Yash Chopra

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 1997

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube (on rent)

In the romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai, Aruna Irani plays the understanding and supportive dance teacher, Miss Radha, who mentors Madhuri Dixit's character. Her role, though brief, is impactful and stood out largely among the entire ensemble.

8. Kudrat

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Aruna Irani

Director: Chetan Anand

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance

Release year: 1981

Where to watch: YouTube

In the 1981 Bollywood film Kudrat, Aruna Irani plays the character of Saraswati Devi aka Satto. Saraswati’s character significantly influences the storyline and the actress's performance in unveiling the past-life connections and the mystery central to the plot makes it a must-watch.

9. Bobby

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Aruna Irani

Director: Raj Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 1973

Where to watch: Zee5

Bobby features Aruna Irani as Nima, who is the close friend of the protagonist, Bobby Braganza (played by Dimple Kapadia). Aruna’s performance in this brief character role of a vibrant and spirited young woman only makes the narrative more vibrant and watch-worthy.

10. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan

Cast: Manoj Kumar, Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani

Director: Manoj Kumar

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release year: 1974

Where to watch: YouTube

Roti Kapada Aur Makaan sees Aruna Irani in Poonam’s character, who is a strong and supportive addition to the ensemble. Her performance contributes largely to the complex social and emotional landscape that the movie explores. This is indeed one of the finest performances of Aruna Irani.

11. Do Phool

Cast: Mehmood, Ashok Kumar, Aruna Irani

Director: S. Ramanathan

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1974

Where to watch: YouTube

In this 1973 comedy film Do Phool, Aruna Irani steps in the shoes of Shaila, a spirited and lively young woman who brings a lot of energy and humor to the film. Aruna Irani's performance marked by her vivaciousness and charm forms one of the major comedic elements of the story.

12. Sargam

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Aruna Irani

Director: K. Vishwanath

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release year: 1979

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

In Sargam, Aruna Irani plays the role of a classical dancer named Kusum who is central to the film’s musical theme. Her graceful performance and dance sequences make this one of the best Aruna Irani movies to watch.

13. Gopi Kishan

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Aruna Irani

Director: Mukesh Duggal

IMDB Rating: 5.8

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: Zee 5

Gopi Kishan sees Aruna Irani as Geeta Choudhary who is the mother of the twin protagonists, Gopi and Kishan, both played by Suniel Shetty. Her character is central to the emotional core of the film and her performance as a loving and caring mother stands out largely.

While not majorly in central roles, Aruna Irani, in whatever screen time she got, earned a special place in the audience’s heart and in the likes of the film industry. Which of these Aruna Irani movies is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

