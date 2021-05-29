EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom team waiting it out till June end before deciding on the release medium

Is Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Amazon Prime during the Independence Day weekend? Here's the real story. Details

Right from the month of February, there have been ample of speculations about the release model of ’s upcoming thriller, Bell Bottom. Recently, reports resurfaced that the team has started conversation with digital giants like Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime for a direct to digital premiere. There are also talks in the trade that the film be an OTT premiere during the Independence Day weekend. However, Pinkvilla now has an exclusive inside update on the plans of Bell Bottom team.

“These are uncertain times and hence, it’s ideal to keep all options of release open. In the month of May, Bell Bottom gang was speaking to both Amazon and Hotstar, to gauge the market value of their film. The film was screened for Hotstar officials too and got fantastic response from them. However, eventually, producers decided to stick to Amazon as their digital partner,” revealed a source close to the development.

Does that mean, Bell Bottom will premiere directly on Amazon Prime? “The answer is no. At this point of time, the producers have kept both the theatrical and digital option open for Bell Bottom. It’s by the end of June that they will take a final call on the release of this espionage. If the cinema halls don’t open up or there is no light at the end of tunnel with respect to reopening of theatres, it will take a digital route and premiere on Amazon on August 15,” the source informed, adding further that the paperwork will be done by June end depending on the on-ground scenario.

“They have two contracts, at two different prices – one for a post theatrical release on Prime and other for a direct to digital premiere on the same platform. It’s just a matter of sign and the medium will be locked. An announcement about the release plans can be expected around the month of July,” the source shared and further added that with cases going down, the team is closely observing the status and mindset of people and are also in touch with some cinema owners to know about their reopening plans. “One needs to realise that the release of Bell Bottom can’t be decided in isolation. also Sooryavanshi for a theatrical opening, and all the plans for Bell Bottom will be churned out in tandem with the Rohit Shetty actioner. At this point of time, it’s all wait and watch game and one will get all sort of clarity by June end i.e. if it’s a theatrical release or OTT,” the source signed off.

Can the makers go back to Hotstar again? "Well, it's unlikely, as multiple release plans and the financials for the same with Amazon are more or less finalised, but let's see what future holds in the store for us." Bell Bottom is said to be based on true story in the 1980s, revolving around hijack. The film also features and Lara Dutta in pivotal role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we would bring you all updates on Bell Bottom.

