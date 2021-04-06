EXCLUSIVE: After Cirkus & Ram Setu, Jacqueline Fernandez’ next is Dia with Bhushan Kumar; On Floors in June

It's an action packed thriller, set in London, for Jacqueline Fernandez. Read details

The last few months have been busy for Jacqueline Fernandez as the actress has literally been hopping from the sets of one film to the other. She started shooting for Bhoot Police in November, followed by Cirkus in December, and Bachchan Pandey in February. After completing the three commitments, she jumped onto the sets of Ram Setu in Mumbai. While the actress is currently in quarantine after his Ram Setu hero, tested positive, we hear, she has bagged another film, this time around a thriller with Bhushan Kumar as a producer.

“It’s an action thriller, tentatively titled Dia/Diya. The film is slated to go on the floors in London in the month of June, after Jacqueline completes shooting for Ram Setu. The shoot dates may however change depending on the Covid scenario in India as well as abroad. The makers intend to complete the film in on-go in London, not withstanding some patch work shoot in Mumbai,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that Bhushan Kumar’s team has already started prep-work for the project.

The director’s name for now has been kept under the wraps. Interestingly, this would the third Bhushan Kumar production in a short span of time to be set in London. The producer earlier announced that he is making Chaalbaaz in London with in the lead. Soon after, we reported that John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar are collaborating on a feature film with Harshvardhan Rane and the same will be set in London. And now, we have learnt that even this Jacqueline Fernandez film is being planned to be shot in the UK.

Stay Tuned for more exclusive updates on Jacqueline Fernandez and Bollywood.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar team up to produce Harshvardhan Rane’s next; Filming begins in May

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×