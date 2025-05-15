Cannes 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez hopes to run into a Hollywood icon known for high-flying action roles; can you guess?

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off on May 13, and many Bollywood stars have already headed to the event. Jacqueline Fernandez is also back in the French Riviera. She recently revealed the name of a celebrity that she was hoping to run into at the prestigious event. Hint: It’s a Hollywood icon known for his high-flying action roles. Were you able to guess? Yes, it’s Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

In a recent segment called Too Glam To Give A Cannes with Sneha Menon Desai for The Hollywood Reporter India, Jacqueline Fernandez was asked to name one celebrity she hoped to bump into at the Cannes Film Festival. In response, she said there was a certain celebrity whose work she had grown up watching. “And it is Tom Cruise,” she stated.

The actress mentioned that Tom Cruise was there for his movie Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. “Let’s see, never know,” she added.

When questioned about the biggest misconception regarding Cannes, Jacqueline revealed that it was the belief that the festival is ‘superficial.’ She said that it wasn’t and called the event a ‘haven’ for people who loved cinema. She shared that it was an opportunity to learn.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez offered a peek into her first day in Cannes on Instagram. She attended the Women In Cinema press day hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation, held on the sidelines of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. In her post, she expressed her feelings about being there.

Advertisement

The actress wrote, “Cannes Day 1 with @redseafilm Delighted to be an honouree at the women in cinema initiative that champions female storytellers. #redseaiff #womenincinema #redseafilmfoundation.”

Coming to Jacqueline Fernandez’s acting projects, she was recently seen in the musical drama series Hai Junoon. Co-starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, it premiered on JioHotstar on May 16, 2025.

Jacqueline is now looking forward to the release of Housefull 5. The cast of the comic caper includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, and many more. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Not first or second, THIS Heeramandi actress is set to attend prestigious film festival for 4th time; report