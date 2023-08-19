EXCLUSIVE: After the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta gear up for Border 2

22 years after Gadar, Sunny Deol made his return as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and the film is demolishing all records at the box office in India. The Anil Sharma directorial has entered the Rs 300 crore club in no time and is soon marching towards the Rs 400 crore club at the box office. The historic success has put emphasis on the mass fan following of Sunny Deol and the hunger in the audience to see him in a well-mounted spectacle. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are teaming up to bring India’s biggest war film, Border 2, to the audience.

Border 2 will be set against the backdrop of the 1971 India Pakistan War

“Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be produced by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. “They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon,” the source added.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Border 2 will feature actors from younger generation

While Sunny Deol will be joining the cast with certainty, the team will proceed to put an ensemble on board. “Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon,” the source concluded.

Border was released back in 1997 and was the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won appreciation for its scale, emotion, performances, drama, and music and has over the years stood the test of time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Border 2.

