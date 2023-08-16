EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty joins Akshay Kumar and team in Welcome 3; Pre-production begins

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala are reuniting on Welcome 3, and the same will be followed by Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2. Soon After, we reported that joining Akshay Kumar in Welcome 3 will be Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, playing the duo of a notorious gangster. Earlier in the month, the Welcome gang teamed up for a special photoshoot to announce the film. Post the union, we were the first to inform our readers that Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani have joined the team and the film will go on floors soon.

Suniel Shetty comes on board for a powerful role in Welcome 3

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the newest addition to the cast of Welcome 3 is Suniel Shetty. According to sources close to the development, Suniel Shetty has come on board to play a key and powerful role in Welcome 3. “Suniel Shetty shares a close bond with Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar and when the opportunity to be a part of Welcome came his way, he was instantly on board. He is all excited to play a role that has not been explored before in the franchise. It’s a comic role, but in a new light with a new character shade,” revealed a source close to the development.

Contrary to the general belief, Suniel is NOT playing the part of Yeda Anna in Welcome 3. “It’s a new character that he will be playing and has nothing to do with Yeda Anna or Shyam from Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri,” the source confirmed, quick to add that the pre-production work for Welcome 3 has already begun. “The team has already locked some shooting locations and is gearing to take the film on floors soon. The team at present is working on the action scenes and character looks,” the source added.

Welcome 3 is an adventure comedy titled Welcome To The Jungle

The third Welcome film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and has been titled Welcome To The Jungle. “It’s a comedy set in the jungle. The idea is to create a one of its kind adventure comedy, that amps up the scale over the earlier two parts,” the source concluded. Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Welcome 3.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani join Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3