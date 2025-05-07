Box Office: Raid 2, Jaat and Kesari 2 contribute over Rs 300 crore net to Hindi film industry within 1 month

In the past few months, the Hindi film industry has seen several ups and downs in terms of the box office performance of big as well as small films. But in the present time, a sign of recovery can be seen, as several average to big grossers help the industry see favorable numbers with their combined lifetime net collection.

The last month of April saw the release of Jaat and Kesari 2 in a gap of just one week. Though their respective box office results carried bigger expectations, the Sunny Deol as well as the Akshay Kumar starrer saw decent results. While Jaat has ended its box office run at Rs 85 crore netted at the Indian box office, Kesari Chapter 2 is still performing at a smaller level. By the end of its run, the two April releases account for over Rs 160 crore net brought to the industry.

With the onset of May, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 hit the big screens. The thrilling sequel is just a week into its release, but looking at its present trend at the ticket windows, the film would surely end with a hit verdict with a net of over Rs 140 crore at the Indian box office. These three films, released within 1 month, collectively contribute over Rs 300 crore at the ticket windows.

The last big grosser of Bollywood was Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, currently the highest grossing Hindi film of the year. With the industry facing several underperformers since then, a huge net like this in a month brings the much needed relief to the producers, exhibitors and the distributors. Among the upcoming Bollywood films, it is expected that the next month releases like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par keep attracting appreciable numbers.

Though big grossers can’t be guaranteed before their release, the industry demands regular box office performers like these to keep running smoothly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

