Viral Moments of the Week: Rumored couple Konkona Sen Sharma-Amol Prashar's 1st joint appearance to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's family moments

This week in Bollywood brought a series of heartwarming and buzzworthy moments that had fans gushing and cameras flashing. Rumored couple Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar were spotted posing and sharing a warm hug for the first time at the Gram Chikitsalay screening, fueling speculation about their relationship. Meanwhile, a video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying quality time with kids went viral, giving fans a glimpse of their heartwarming family moment. This week was a perfect blend of romance and warmth that kept the internet talking.

Advertisement

1. Rumored couple Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Prashar pose together

There have been rumors of Konkona Sensharma and Amol Prashar dating for quite some time. Though they haven’t confirmed the relationship, the duo posed together for the first time at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay. In the viral video, Amol and Konkona are seen sharing a warm hug and posing for the paps stationed at the event.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy family moments with kids

A video of actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is going viral all over the internet. They are seen arriving at the house with their children Vamika and Akaay, and are welcomed with love, hugs and kisses by the actress' mom. She then takes Akaay into her arms to show her affection and the beautiful moment is too good to miss.

3. Salman returns to Mumbai with heavy security

Advertisement

Salman Khan was recently seen at the Mumbai airport as he returned back to the city with heavy security around him. He was seen getting out of the airport with bodyguards. The superstar is seen wearing a black t-shirt with cargo pants and looks dapper in a cool airport look. He didn’t pose for photos but fans have been going crazy over the viral video.

4. Ajay Devgn reveals being bullied by son Yug

Ajay Devgn’s son Yug Devgan recently lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film Karate Kid: Legends and attended the trailer event of the same with his dad. Now, a video from the event is going viral where Yug was asked about watching Ajay’s first action film and he said, “I didn't know it was him and then I realized that he's the star; I just couldn't believe it.”

The actor also shared, “He keeps making fun of me and he keeps bullying me by the way.”

Advertisement

5. Aamir Khan’s GF Gauri Spratt receives him at airport

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt recently made headlines after they were spotted together. She came to the airport to receive the actor, who returned to Mumbai. In the video, Aamir is seen walking towards the car. But the real highlight is Gauri vacating her seat and shifting to the other side to make space for the actor. The video is sure to make your day.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana says after hanging out with Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: ‘I don't know a single…’