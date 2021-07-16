EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to arrive in 3D; Tentatively looking at Independence Day release

On June 15, put all the speculations to rest as he announced that his action thriller, Bell Bottom, will see a theatrical release across the globe on July 27. While the release date has been deferred as cinema halls are yet to open in key markets, the delay gave the makers time to amp-up the theatrical experience for the audience. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the espionage will also be released in the cinema halls in 3D.

“ , the Bhagnani’s, Ranjit Tewari and the entire team of Bell Bottom felt the need to elevate the theatrical experience for the audiences by bringing the scaled-up espionage in 3D. They started conversations with the multiple stakeholders and the entire film is now being readied as a big screen entertainer in 3D,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that they are also working on enhanced sound experience for the viewers.

“Right from the visuals to the background score, everything is being curated for a big screen experience to bring back the audiences. The post-production and sound design team are working on Dolby Sound with 3D for the theatrical medium,” the source added. The announcement of theatrical release had fueled some hope in the dead exhibition sector, as everyone was looking at the Khiladi for bringing audiences back to the cinema halls.

The makers are now looking to bring the espionage thriller during the Independence Day weekend on August 13. “The team is hopeful that cinema halls will open across the country by the time Fast and Furious 9 releases on August 5. They are creating all their assets – from promo to music – keeping the Independence Day window in mind. One will get an exact clarity once the state government of Maharashtra and some other key markets make an announcement about reopening of cinema halls,” the source informed.

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani with Nikkhil Advani. The film was among the first Indian films to be shot last year in the midst of a pandemic. The makers followed strict bio-bubble protocols and shot the film in the UK. After Bell Bottom, Akshay is reuniting with the Bhagnani’s and director Ranjit Tewari on another action thriller, which will be shot in and around the UK. While Kumar flies down to London in the first week of August, the shoot is expected to start around August 20. They will be shooting at multiple locations in the UK, and it’s said to be revolving around the element of child trafficking, with Akshay playing the role of a cop on a mission. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bell Bottom and the soon to begin action thriller.

