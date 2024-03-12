EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar teams up with Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba for an out and out comedy

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has proved himself to be one of the biggest entertainers of Indian Cinema who has won over the audience with memorable performances in action, comedy, drama, and romance. His films in comic space have a cult following and there is a strong demand from the audience to see more of Akshay in comedy space. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar is all set to team up with Fukrey director, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba for an out-and-out comedy.

Akshay Kumar and Mrigdeep Singh Lamba ready for a big comic entertainer

“Akshay also loves the comedy genre and has been looking out for scripts that do justice to his impeccable comic timing. He recently met Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and was bowled over by the idea, as the director is looking to create yet another ‘Hatke’ world after the Fukrey Franchise. It’s an out-and-out comic entertainer, which marries physical and situational comedy,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film goes on floors in the second half of 2024 and will hit the big screen next year. “Much like all comedies, this one too will have an ensemble full of talented actors as the inter-character dynamics will lead to comic scenarios on the screen. The casting is currently underway,” the source added. The film is written by Gautam Mehra and produced by Mahaveer Jain.

Akshay Kumar gears up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Meanwhile, Mrigdeep has successfully directed 3 films in the Fukrey franchise and is now all set to take things a notch higher with his next directorial. Akshay is presently shooting for Welcome To The Jungle and will follow it up with films like Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 among others. The Khiladi is at present gearing up for the release of his Eid 2024 actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The third song drops tomorrow followed by the theatrical trailer, leading to the film’s release on April 10. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

