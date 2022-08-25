EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli sold to Star Network for Rs 180 crore - Details

Akshay Kumar is all ready to strike a hattrick with Hotstar. After Laxmii and Atrangi Re, the Khiladi's next, Cuttputlli, is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 2. Over the last few days there are several reports about the amount for which the film has been sold for a direct to digital premiere. However, we can confirm that none of the amounts are true, as Star Network has acquired this thriller for a hefty sum of Rs 180 crore.

"The digital rights of Cuttputlli has gone for a sum of approximately Rs 135 crore, with satellite and music fetching over Rs 45 crore. The blanket deal with Star Network is for a sum slightly in the North of Rs 180 crore," revealed a trade source, adding further that Akshay Kumar's goodwill has helped the producers fetch this big deal from the platform. Cuttputlli is produced by Pooja Entertainment with Ranjit Tewari as the director. This is Akshay's second film with Pooja Entertainment and Ranjit after the 2021 thriller, Bell Bottom. It features Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead.

Akshay will reunite with the producers on the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff. The pre-production work is underway for now as Ali plans to shoot the film at multiple locations across Europe with stunts designed by an international team.Talking of Cuttputli, the film has fetched one of the biggest director to digital deals for a Hindi film, and interesting 3 in top 5 belong to Akshay Kumar. His previous two direct to digital releases - Laxmii and Atrangi Re - too had signed one of the biggest deals.

An insider informs that Akshay Kumar is among the very few Hindi Film Stars whose films grab good eyeballs on satellite and digital platforms. In the times when satellite money is going down, Akshay has managed to maintain his market for the television medium too, as his films continue to get a wholesome amount from satellite partners due to good TVR ratings.

Akshay's next theatrical release is the Abhishek Sharma directed Ram Setu. It is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 opening in cinema's across the globe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Akshay Kumar updates.

