EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb averts clash with Varun & Sara's Coolie No 1 for THIS reason?

Here's how clash between Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb and Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 was averted. Read.

and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be having a pre-Diwali release this year. The movie will release on November 9 on Hotstar. The teaser for Laxmmi Bomb was released today and fans have been waiting to finally see the movie, which was earlier supposed to release during Eid. Not just that, Laxmmi Bomb was most likely to clash with and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 which was also looking for a Diwali release.

Now, a source has revealed to us, "Varun and Sara's Coolie No 1 will be releasing on November 13, a day before Diwali on Amazon Prime. Laxmmi Bomb was also scheduled for the same date but to avoid clash, the movie will be releasing on Monday that is November 9. The decision was taken considering Akshay has always found the number lucky for him, plus given his long association with Vashu Bhagnani films (Coolie No 1 producers), he wanted to avoid any clash." Akshay is also doing Bhagnani's Bell Bottom.

Well, fans surely will be able to see the new releases by their favourite actors this Diwali. With COVID-19 situation still hampering the industry, theatre owners and multiplexes have been writing to the Centre to request re-opening of theatres as the industry has incurred immense loss in the last six months.

Meanwhile, has already resumed shooting for Bell Bottom which is scheduled for a release next year.

