EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to hit OTT on Diwali 2020; will clash with Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1

If reports are to be believed, the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer is almost ready for its digital premiere which is expected to happen on Diwali this year. That's also the same date Jackky Bhagnani is eyeing to release the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer.
20188 reads Mumbai
It was earlier revealed that Akshay Kumar and the entire team of Laxmmi Bomb have decided to take the digital route to release their movie for the audience. While the film was supposed to hit theatres in May on the occasion of Eid, the Corona outbreak played spoilsport. With no clarity on theatres resuming their business, the call was taken to release it online. But no date was announced.

Now, we hear that the team has finally decided on a date for Laxmmi Bomb's digital release. The source tells us, "Laxmmi Bomb is going to be premiered online on Diwali 2020. As of now, the date that has been decided tentatively is November 13, 2020. A little bit of post-production work is remaining which also includes some patchwork. So once Akshay Kumar returns from London after Bell Bottom shoot, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will wrap those portions. Meanwhile, the film is already on the edit table and readied to meet the deadline."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb sold digitally for a WHOPPING price; find out inside

While the official announcement has not been made, we reached out to the Disney Hot Star team who didn't respond to our query. If this happens, Akshay will clash with Varun Dhawan. The source adds, "Jackky Bhagnani's production venture has also been locked for a Diwali release. David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan will be premiered on Amazon Prime, who want their movie also to release on the festive occasion. This will also be the lead pair's first film to be have a direct-to-OTT release. So this Diwali, it's going to be Akki vs VD for sure." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

this thief&the coolies are going to learn the lesson of their lifetime

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

BW is dead on 14th Jun!!

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Boycott Akshay all upcoming movies HE IS A THIEF. Akki got Sushant game and now we will not watch Akshay movies.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Boycott Akshay all upcoming movies HE IS A THIEF. Akki Stole Sushant game patent which Sushant worked very hard and now we all start a movement of boycotting AKSHAY KUMAR AND HIS GAMES AND CALLING THESE BOLLYWOOD CHOR. Bollywood people think they can fool us any time we are aware how evil you are. You will see your movie result public power of failing Akshay your movies too you lost all your respect.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Chor Akshye. nah

