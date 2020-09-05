EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to hit OTT on Diwali 2020; will clash with Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1
It was earlier revealed that Akshay Kumar and the entire team of Laxmmi Bomb have decided to take the digital route to release their movie for the audience. While the film was supposed to hit theatres in May on the occasion of Eid, the Corona outbreak played spoilsport. With no clarity on theatres resuming their business, the call was taken to release it online. But no date was announced.
Now, we hear that the team has finally decided on a date for Laxmmi Bomb's digital release. The source tells us, "Laxmmi Bomb is going to be premiered online on Diwali 2020. As of now, the date that has been decided tentatively is November 13, 2020. A little bit of post-production work is remaining which also includes some patchwork. So once Akshay Kumar returns from London after Bell Bottom shoot, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will wrap those portions. Meanwhile, the film is already on the edit table and readied to meet the deadline."
While the official announcement has not been made, we reached out to the Disney Hot Star team who didn't respond to our query. If this happens, Akshay will clash with Varun Dhawan. The source adds, "Jackky Bhagnani's production venture has also been locked for a Diwali release. David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan will be premiered on Amazon Prime, who want their movie also to release on the festive occasion. This will also be the lead pair's first film to be have a direct-to-OTT release. So this Diwali, it's going to be Akki vs VD for sure."
