EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb sold digitally for a WHOPPING price; find out inside

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film will hit OTT platforms very soon, but they have fetched a record price for their digital premiere rights.

The Coronavirus situation has taken the nation by a storm and everything has come to a standstill. If things would have been better, by now, and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb would be raging and crashing the box office with huge numbers. Eid has gone but with theatres shut, there was no film that released this year. But there have been rumours about the film being released online.

A trade source confirms the news, on condition of anonymity and shares, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online." But the same source adds that the official announcement isn't being made for a reason. "The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."

But the film has fetched them a lot of money already. "Usually digital rights of a big film get sold at record prices of Rs 60-70 crore max. But since this film won't have a theatrical release and will be straightaway sold to digital, they have fetched a huge price. Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with 's Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less."

