EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi to shoot for Brahmastra’s last schedule; Deets Inside

Soon after returning from Delhi where Alia Bhatt was promoting SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Aamir Khan, the actress was spotted exiting the city early on Monday with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Both were spotted wearing white, and had a fun interaction with the paps who were waiting at the airport to click the duo. Pinkvilla now has some more updates on RK and Alia’s trip. We have learnt that the actors have taken off to shoot for the last schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

“The shoot is happening in Varanasi, and they will be in the city for around four days. They are shooting a big song, and a few important sequences too. Ayan had left for Varanasi earlier to prepare for the shoot,” informs a source close to the development. Interestingly, they have filmed in Varanasi earlier too. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the film too.

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia have an interesting line-up of films ahead. Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, and in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Luv Ranjan untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline. He is expected to start shooting for the latter soon.

