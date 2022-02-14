EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's new home almost ready, wedding date to be announced soon?

Over the last few months, news related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date has garnered major attention. While they have not reacted or confirmed anything on the marital front, Pinkvilla has received a small update. As per our sources, a wedding date announcement may soon be on the cards.

Turns out, the Kapoors were expecting speedy construction of their family home Krishna Raj so that Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in the new home. The property, which is located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra, will be a 15-storey building. However, the first five floors of the residential tower will be kept for the Kapoors.

A source close to the Kapoors dished out some exclusive details to Pinkvilla. "The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower's first and second floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively," the source revealed. Adding that rest of the apartments will be rented out.

Considering that Alia-Ranbir and Neetu's floors are in the process of getting ready, a wedding date will soon be announced. Also, Neetu Kapoor wants to follow the advice given by their family Guruji before moving into their newly refurnished home.

Check out an exclusive site picture of the Kapoor family property Krishna Raj in Mumbai:

In 1980, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor bought Krishna Raj bungalow located on Bandra's Pali Hill. The bungalow has been their home as well as their children Ranbir and Riddhima's home for close to 35 years. It goes without saying that the family wants Ranbir's first post-wedding Puja to be performed there.

