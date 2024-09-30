Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Bhushan Kumar have reunited to carry forward the franchise with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third installment of horror-comedy features Kartik Aaryan with Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, and is all set to open on Diwali 2024 weekend. The teaser dropped recently and the makers are gearing up to launch the theatrical trailer within a week. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar has roped in Anil Thadani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

According to trade sources, Anil Thadani has started to crack deals with exhibitors all across the country. “Anil Thadani has distributed feature films like Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara in 2024, and is now gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Pushpa 2 and Game Changer. Via AA Films, Anil has offered a joint team for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Pushpa: The Rule to single screens and non-national chains to secure good showcasing against competitor, the Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Anil Thadani is offering the Kartik Aaryan and Allu Arjun films at reasonable terms to the exhibitors, in order to secure the right showcasing. “The idea is to maximize and do the best possible deals for the feature films. Anil Thadani has released a lot of films in clash, and is adopting all the right strategies to present Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to the audience,” the source added.

Advertisement

It’s going to be the fight to the finish as showcasing will be playing a big role in determining the box office result in this Diwali clash of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. For those unaware, PVRInox Pictures has come on board Singham Again as distributors. “It’s a capacity of Rs 90 crore nett up for grabs, and the distribution strategy, pricing, and seating strength will play a big role in determining the first-weekend biz. Anil Thadani too will open his cards and is strategizing on the release in national and non-national chains,” the source concludes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios lock PVRInox Pictures for Singham Again; Set to secure premium showcasing