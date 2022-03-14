EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo to visit India this month; To collaborate with Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar

As the situation seems to be getting back to normal and travel restrictions around the world east out, artists once again are able to travel across boundaries and partner on exciting projects. One such alliance is already underway, as Pinkvilla has learnt that legendary Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo Bocelli is soon coming to India for a special music collaboration with singer duo Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar. A popular record label has been instrumental in getting them together for this project.

“Matteo is expected to arrive in India this month, and is extremely excited for his maiden visit to the country. He has always been fascinated by Indian music and has been eager to work with Indian artists. Matteo as well as the Kakar sisters have huge respect for each other’s work and are eager to collaborate on the song. Needless to say, the single will be a classic east meets west collaborative effort and will embrace a lot of futuristic and experimental fusion soundscapes,” informs a source close to the development.

During the visit, Matteo is expected to meet a few Bollywood stars too. In December, the singer-songwriter had joined his father Andrea Bocelli, along with Camilla Cabello, and the Jonas Brothers, among many others at the White House for the ‘In Performance at the White House: Spirit Of The Season’ special. Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli’s song ‘Fall on Me’ had played during the end credits of Disney’s 2018 fantasy-adventure film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

