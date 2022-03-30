EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik feels Matteo Bocelli can sing for Akshay Kumar: ‘His voice has a beautiful baritone’

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that legendary Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo Bocelli is coming to India, and will be collaborating with composer Amaal Mallik and singer duo Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar on a special track. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Amaal opens up on this exciting collaboration. “It's the coming together of two worlds, countries and cultures, India and Italy. Matteo is a very sweet, talented and humble musician who belongs to a lustrous family and is Andrea Bocelli's son,” says the composer.

He further adds, “Somewhat I find the innocence of my music, and the innocence in his voice makes a great blend together. This is something that Universal Music India brought about as a project. Matteo was looking to do something related to Indian music and collaborate with Indian artists which is like a beautiful crossover and that's why we did it.”

Amaal is a fan of Andrea Bocelli. “I met Matteo and told him how influential his father's music is to the world. Budding musicians in our country, everyone knows and everyone resonates with the music Andrea Bocelli does. I respect him and his family, and I really like the fact that he is very humble and down to earth considering he comes from such a beautiful legacy of musicians,” shares Amaal.

If he had to get Matteo do playback for a Bollywood actor, who would it be? “I think we would obviously need someone young because his voice has a very beautiful baritone. Maybe he would be a good voice for Akshay Kumar,” Amaal concludes.

Also Read | Entertainment LIVE Updates: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, Deepika Padukone takes over Dubai