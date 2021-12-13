EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain to perform on romantic tracks at sangeet; Badshah’s act lined up too

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding festivities began yesterday, and it was a grand affair. It began with a mehendi function in the afternoon, where the soon-to-wed couple had opted for a Siddhartha Bansal pink and white attire. Later at around 9: 30 pm, they kickstarted the engagement ceremony, where Ankita performed for the love of her life and gathered a lot of applause for her act. Day 2 of the wedding functions will now begin with haldi, which will be followed by the sangeet event in the evening.

Pinkvilla has some exclusive details on the latter. “Ankita, Vicky and their friends have been preparing for the sangeet for many days now. While some special acts are lined up for the couple, Ankita and Vicky too will be performing on a medley of romantic tracks, which will be the highlight of the evening. Furthermore, while Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar performed on the engagement night, Badshah will be performing at the sangeet tonight,” informs a source in the know.

Many celebrities were a part of yesterday’s celebrations including, Mahhi Vij, Sana Makbul, Srishty Rode, Mahesh Shetty and Amruta Khanvilkar. Meanwhile, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at a suburban five-star hotel in Mumbai. It will be followed by a grand reception in the evening.

Ankita’s close friend Mahesh Shetty had recently opened up to Pinkvilla about Ankita and Vicky’s wedding. “I am thrilled that she has found happiness and I always wish that they keep smiling together. Am looking forward to this wedding, and I always wish them the best of everything,” he had said.

