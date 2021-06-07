EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee plans to wrap up Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in one schedule

The horror comedy is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 Priyadarshan directed film. It is gearing up for a release in the month of November 2021. Details.

In 2019, it was announced that Anees Bazmee has been given the responsibility to take the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. Soon after, it was revealed that the film will feature Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead, with coming on board to play the character possessed by a ghost. It reported that Tabu’s track will be similar to Vidya Balan’s from the first part, which starred in lead. The shoot kicked off in early 2020, however, the Lucknow schedule was halted mid-way due to the coronavirus infused lockdown.

The team reunited on the shoot again a year later in March 2021 in Manali and Mumbai and shot for considerable portions of the horror comedy, before it being stalled again after Kartik tested positive followed by a prolonged wait due to a lockdown in the Maximum City. However, things are slowly opening up again, and we have exclusively learnt that producers of multiple films have already started meetings to chalk out a new schedule. One among them is Anees Bazmee with his producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The filmmaker is looking to start Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as soon as possible in Mumbai.

“Now that we have got permission to shoot, we will sit down and plan the schedule this week. The remaining portions of the film will be wrapped up in one schedule in Mumbai, however, we might have to go to Lucknow for a brief period for continuity purpose. We are working on the logistics and will know the exact dates in next few days. But the film is almost ready and the remaining portions will be shot in one go,” Anees Bazmee told Pinkvilla.

The makers are recreating two songs from the 2007 film – The title track and Mere Dholna – for the new film. While the first part was a psychological thriller with comic undertones, this one is said to be a proper horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is gearing up for a November 2021 release.

