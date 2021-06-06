EXCLUSIVE: Amit Rai to direct Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in Oh My God 2; AK in talks for 10 films

Apart from Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar is discussing multiple films with the Bhagnani's, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ekta Kapoor among others. Details revealed.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal in January that after years of speculations, Oh My God 2 is finally in the making as the makers have locked a script that would be a worthy successor to carry the legacy of first part forward. We later on revealed that Paresh Rawal, who played the lead in the first part, will not be a part of Oh My God 2, and it’s Pankaj Tripathi who has stepped into the film to play the central character.

will however continue with his character of a God in the sequel too. And now, we have another exclusive update on Oh My God 2. Acclaimed director, Amit Rai, known for the 2010 critically acclaimed, Road To Sangam, has come on board to helm this social comedy. His directorial debut featured Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Pawan Malhotra in lead. He has also helmed a short film on sanitary pads titled, I-Pad, which eventually inspired Akshay's social drama, Padman.

“After brain storming on multiple ideas with multiple names, Amit was able to crack a plot that’s relevant and as exciting as the first part. It took him quite some time to develop the idea into a screenplay. It’s only after multiple narrations and discussions that the film got green lit by . He is all excited to commence shooting for Oh My God 2 from the month of September,” revealed a source close to the development. The sequel is being produced by Ashwin Varde with Akshay. Oh My God was helmed by Umesh Shukla and he won’t be associated with the sequel.

Akshay’s confirmed films include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He is in TALKS for 10 more scripts, which includes three films with the Bhagnani’s (including Mission Lion and Subhash Kapoor’s next), two films for (Dostana 2, and a Dharma production), three films for Ekta Kapoor (including Raj Shandiliya’s next, A Tamil Remake), Housefull 5 for Sajid Nadiadwala and of course, Oh My God 2 (confirm). It would be interesting to see, which of the above-mentioned films materialise and be announced in this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more.

