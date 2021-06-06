EXCLUSIVE: Amit Rai to direct Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in Oh My God 2; AK in talks for 10 films
Pinkvilla was the first to reveal in January that after years of speculations, Oh My God 2 is finally in the making as the makers have locked a script that would be a worthy successor to carry the legacy of first part forward. We later on revealed that Paresh Rawal, who played the lead in the first part, will not be a part of Oh My God 2, and it’s Pankaj Tripathi who has stepped into the film to play the central character.
Akshay Kumar will however continue with his character of a God in the sequel too. And now, we have another exclusive update on Oh My God 2. Acclaimed director, Amit Rai, known for the 2010 critically acclaimed, Road To Sangam, has come on board to helm this social comedy. His directorial debut featured Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Pawan Malhotra in lead. He has also helmed a short film on sanitary pads titled, I-Pad, which eventually inspired Akshay's social drama, Padman.
“After brain storming on multiple ideas with multiple names, Amit was able to crack a plot that’s relevant and as exciting as the first part. It took him quite some time to develop the idea into a screenplay. It’s only after multiple narrations and discussions that the film got green lit by Akshay Kumar. He is all excited to commence shooting for Oh My God 2 from the month of September,” revealed a source close to the development. The sequel is being produced by Ashwin Varde with Akshay. Oh My God was helmed by Umesh Shukla and he won’t be associated with the sequel.
Akshay’s confirmed films include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He is in TALKS for 10 more scripts, which includes three films with the Bhagnani’s (including Mission Lion and Subhash Kapoor’s next), two films for Karan Johar (Dostana 2, and a Dharma production), three films for Ekta Kapoor (including Raj Shandiliya’s next, A Tamil Remake), Housefull 5 for Sajid Nadiadwala and of course, Oh My God 2 (confirm). It would be interesting to see, which of the above-mentioned films materialise and be announced in this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2; Filming begins in September
Anonymous 6 hours ago
He showed the right way in"oh my God" is to follow only in one God, whose is the creator And not to follow idol worship
Anonymous 9 hours ago
While making films Producers should take care not to hurt Religious Sentiments of the People
Anonymous 1 day ago
If you have the guts then make this sequel about Islam or Christianity! Always targeting Hinduism but when they die then they’ll realize karma. Also Akshay just pretends to be a good Hindu but he has talked so much nonsense in his old interviews. He is the most money minded person and a fake.
Anonymous 1 day ago
For the fool who is saying “hiding behind keyboard”, let me ask, what the heck are YOU doing?? Imagine wasting your life defending these nautinki actors who will not know nor care if you die tomorrow. India has too many delusional “fans” who are mentally ill with their devotion to cheap entertainers, instead of to God.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Have the guts to first show your name then talk about others ..
Anonymous 1 day ago
If you have guts do something that matters in the real life, for the betterment of humanity, rather than hiding behind your keyboar, sitting in your bed and complaining about what the film makers are spending their money for making a movie.
Anonymous 1 day ago
OMG targeted all religions. Remember the Maulana & Father in the court and all. Plus in india Hindus are in majority.