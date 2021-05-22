EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on people in his life who accept him as he is: I've said it to my dad Boney Kapoor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor opened up about taking up direction in the future. He also spoke up about people in his life to whom he has said Sardar Ka Grandson's dialogue, 'This is how I am. Take it or leave it. Deal with it.'

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to leave his mark with his performances in films like 2 States, Ki & Ka and more. And now, his recent release Sardar Ka Grandson is making it to the headlines due to the rave reviews. Amid this, even Arjun's father, producer Boney Kapoor also joined Janhvi Kapoor, in watching his film. Arjun and Boney have managed to grow closer in the past few years and in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed that his father is one of the people in his life, who may accept him as he is.

In an exclusive chat with the Sardar Ka Grandson team, we asked Arjun to reveal the people in his life to whom he has said Sardar Ka Grandson's dialogue, 'This is how I am. Take it or leave it. Deal with it.' Talking about it, Arjun explained that dialogue or such a statement would usually be said when a person is angry and would not mean it. He also agreed with Neena Gupta when she said that it is also said to people who would not leave you. Further, he shared that he has said it to his father Boney and even to his friends. Arjun emphasised that it is not a statement that one may say to their partner only.

Talking about it, Arjun said, "Take it or leave it, is something jo gusse mein bola jata hai. You don't always mean it. In my life, I guess, I've used it a million times knowing that I can take the other person for granted as wrong as it is. Because it is momentary or temporary and sometimes you get exasperated in friendships and family relation. I've said it to my father also, I've said it to my friends. So it's not only a partner."

Take a look at the exclusive chat:

Further, during the chat, Neena Gupta praised how deep Arjun gets into his film scenes and suggested that he should direct in future. On this, Arjun also went onto reveal that in future, he would love to direct a film. However, he clarified that for now, he is focused on acting and doesn't want to do both things together.

Meanwhile, Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun, Rakul, Neena, Soni Razdan and others is streaming on Netflix.

