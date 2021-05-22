EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor says Sardar Ka Grandson co star Rakul Preet Singh will be 'perfect girlfriend'; WATCH

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sardar Ka Grandson stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta opened up about relationships. While talking about relationships, Arjun claimed that Rakul would be an ideal partner. Watch to know why he said it.

A recently released film, Sardar Ka Grandson starring , Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in the lead roles is the talk of the town. Amid this, we got in touch with the stars from the relationship drama and spoke to them about their take on bonds in life. While chatting up exclusively with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she has never said 'Main Aisi Hi Hu, take it or leave it' to anyone in her life. Hearing Rakul say this, Arjun was surprised.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when asked to reveal the people to whom Arjun, Rakul and Neena would have said 'take it or leave' about themselves, Rakul said, "I don't think I have ever said Take it or leave it. Actually, I was just thinking when you all said ke maina kabhi bola hai. I've never said it. Because I feel, I'm the kind of person who feels that there is always a certain adjustment that you make. And I'm not saying that adjust karlo jese bolte hai society mein. Adapt. Two people can never be the same. Toh Agar mujhe khana 7 baje khana hai toh main khalungi, tum 9 baje kha lo. It is not a problem. It is not going to be a fight on it ke main aisi hoon."

Hearing this, Arjun went on to say that all boys would be amazed to hear it and that soon Rakul will have people lining up outside her house post the pandemic. Arjun said, "Iss waqt all the boys who are seeing saying 'wow Rakul is the perfect girlfriend.'" Rakul agreed with Arjun's statement and said, "I would be."

Take a look the fun chat:

The film Sardar Ka Grandson released this week on Netflix and is directed by debutante director Kashvie Nair. The film is produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar. It also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in cameo roles. The songs have received a lot of love and the initial reviews also dub it to be a family drama.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on his learnings from the last year: Be happy with where you are & what you have

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×