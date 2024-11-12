Aamir Khan claims Kiran Rao never asked him how to be a better wife: ‘Aap kabhi pucho to main batata hu list’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao remained husband and wife for nearly sixteen years before they finally announced their separation in 2021. While the couple is now divorced, they continue to remain friends and have been working together in several films. In a recent interview, Mr Perfectionist revealed that even though Rao gave him 11 points on how to be a better husband, she never asked him any advice on how to be a better wife.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India wherein they spoke about their great partnership when it comes to making films. This was when the host reminded Khan about the time when he told her that his ex-wife Rao gave him a list of things he should work on if he wanted to be a better husband.

Elaborating on the 11 points, the PK actor stated that one of them was that he doesn’t allow other people to talk. This is when he also mentioned that this is an exercise all wives should also do. “Isne mujhey kabhi nhi pucha ‘How to be a better wife?’ Pucho toh mai batata hu list. (She [pointing at Kiran Rao] never asked me ‘How to be a better wife?’ If she asks, I will share the list.)”

Khan further revealed that even though he didn’t agree with her, he wrote them down and still works on the points. In the same chat, the actor spoke about his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.

Sharing more about the sports drama, the actor-producer stated that it’s a beautiful story that is less emotional than its prequel, Taare Zameen Par. Calling it a ‘humorous film’ the Dhoom 3 actor shared that even though the themes of both films are similar, the emotional feel of the film is humor as opposed to emotions.

Sharing more about the movie, he stated, “In many ways, I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par because in the film, the person who was with the challenge in the film, who was Ishaan, was helped by my character.”

Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

