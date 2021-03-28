EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor says Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan is about two brothers & what they do for a living

Arjun Kapoor adds that he really admires Saif Ali Khan as an actor, and was looking forward to doing an out and out entertainer

After receiving an encouraging response for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, now has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police and Kaashvi Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson in the pipeline. In February, he unveiled the release date of Bhoot Police with the poster of this much awaited film stating, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal.” Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun has opened up further about Bhoot Police. Besides, Arjun the film also features , Jacqueline Fernandez and .

“Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy, I have never done that. To be able to work with Saif, somebody I have really admired as an actor and to do comedy with him. I was looking at doing an out and out entertainer and to do a horror-comedy is a new space for me,” Arjun said. Prod him if Bhoot Police is on the lines of Ghosthunters and he responds, “No, it’s a film that is difficult to explain until you don’t see the trailer or the posters. Let's put it this way, it’s more a film about brotherhood, it’s about two brothers and what they do for a living.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that Arjun will also soon collaborate with his filmmaker-father Boney Kapoor for the Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2019 Tamil comedy, Comali. However, while speaking to Pinkvilla earlier Arjun had clarified, “See my father acquires a lot of rights. If he has taken the rights then the assumption is that he must have taken it for me, but I think it’s only fair that he gets to announce the film in due course, which rights we have bought, what we are making and how we are going about it. It's at a very nascent stage.”

