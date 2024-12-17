EXCLUSIVE: Atlee talks highly of Rajpal Yadav's pre-interval monologue in Baby John; Calls it the BLOCKBUSTER moment of the Varun Dhawan starrer

Atlee Kumar is among the biggest directors that we have in our country today. His last directorial featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, was the highest grossing Indian movie of 2023. The director turned producer is gearing up for the release of his first Bollywood film as a producer, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Sanya Malhotra, Jacky Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. Atlee, along with the team of Baby John, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass.

Producer Atlee Says That Rajpal Yadav's 3 Minute Monologue Sequence In Baby John Will Be The Movie's Blockbuster Moment

Baby John is an important movie that raises voice against the rape of women happening in the country and around the world. It is not a no-brainer actioner but is rather a movie that speaks to the audience on a very deep level. The movie is expected to ask very pertinent questions that are likely to shake you up. Producer Atlee spoke passionately about the upcoming Christmas release that he has produced. He said, "Baby John speaks a very very solid statement. Like a monologue scene of Shah Rukh sir that is spoken highly after Jawan, likewise, in the pre-interval sequence (of Baby John), Rajpal sir is going to speak for three minutes. I bet you, that will shake you up". "That is the blockbuster moment of this film", he exclaimed.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass, featuring the team of Baby John

Varun Dhawan Feels Grateful Being Part Of The Baby John Team

Varun Dhawan was appreciative of Rajpal Yadav and his monologue scene in the movie. He said, "That is the truth of the society, what he is going to say in the film. I am just so grateful to be part of this team". Varun praised his director Kalees too. He said, "Whenever I work on a movie, I feel I am the most passionate person. I live and breathe the film. But this time, it is different with Atlee sir and Murad sir who are completely obsessed with the movie. And Kalees sir is 24/7 awake". There was a huge round of applause for director Kalees after what Varun Dhawan said about him.

Baby John In Theatres From 25th December, 2024

Baby John hits theatres on 25th December, 2024. The advance bookings for the movie will open soon. Makers are planning a release in 3000 screens across the country. While you wait for Baby John, watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the team of Baby John on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

