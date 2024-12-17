Kapil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on netizen's accusations of subtly insulting Atlee on The Great Indian Kapil Show; 'don't spread hate'

The latest and finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Varun Dhawan and the entire cast of Baby John. Atlee Kumar, producer of the movie, also graced the show and amped up the entertainment factor. Well, one of the clips from the episode has been going viral on social media. Reacting to the same, a netizen claimed that the comedian insulted Atlee by passing a remark on his appearance. Responding to the accusation, Kapil tweeted.

Kapil Sharma replied, "Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don't spread hate on social media thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don't follow any body's tweet like a sheep)."

Take a look at the tweet here:

The netizen's tweet accused host Kapil Sharma of subtly mocking Atlee's appearance during their interaction on the show. In the clip, the comedian-actor is heard asking the Jawan director, "You are so young. Aap itne bade producer and director ban gaye hain. Kabhi aapke saath aisa hua hai ki aap kisi star se milne gaye ho first time aur usey laga hi na ho ki aap Atlee hain

(You have become such a big producer and director. Has it ever happened to you that you have gone to meet a star for the first time, and he failed to recognize you?)."

Replying to it, Atlee expressed his gratitude to A.R. Murugadoss as he produced his first film. Atlee recalled how the latter did not judge him by his looks and even loved his narration. The Bigil director added, "By appearance, you don't have to judge. By heart, you have to judge."

Well, even after Kapil clarified his intentions, a pool of comments claimed that the comedian insulted Atlee indirectly.

