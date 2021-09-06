EXCLUSIVE: B Town comes together to celebrate Rishi Kapoor: Rumy Jafry says, it was an emotional moment

On Sunday, director Rumy Jafry hosted a party at his apartment to celebrate late actor ’s birthday. Neetu Singh, Randhir Kapoor, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rahul Rawail among others were the attendees at the celebrations. “It was Rishi Kapoor’s birthday on Saturday, and I decided to host a celebration as I share a very close bond with the family,” says Rumy.

The filmmaker further adds, “My wife got a made to order cake, which had all the elements that Rishi Kapoor liked. We clicked pictures with Rishi Kapoor’s cut out and it was an emotional moment. The cut out was of the same height as him and everyone felt, Rishi Kapoor is back to life.” Rumy insists that he has known Rishi Kapoor and his family for over 3 decades now and though he is no longer here, they will all continue to celebrate his legacy.

“We share a personal and professional bond. I even wrote his directorial debut, Aa Ab Laut Chalen,” he smiles. Prod him to share more details on the celebrations and he adds, “It was a Rishi Kapoor themed party. We were all just speaking about him, his career and shared our personal memories with him. We were together till 3 am.”

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary on Saturday, Neetu penned down a special note. She wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!!"

She added, "I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

