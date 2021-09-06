EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to launch Varun Dhawan and Aayush Sharma’s Ganpati song from Antim this week

Pinkvilla was the first to report that will have a special appearance in the Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster drama, Antim, featuring Aayush Sharma and . The actor shot for a special dance number centered around lord Ganesha. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the aforementioned song will be out this week, coinciding with Ganpati celebrations across the nation.

“Since the premise of Antim unfolds in Maharashtra, the makers have gone all authentic with the set up and incorporated a special Ganpati number in the narrative composed by Sajid – Wajid. While Varun Dhawan will be seen grooving to the beats celebrating the arrival of lord Ganesha, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma too will be a part of the song,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the song will be launched digitally around September 10.

“The nation will be welcoming the arrival of lord Ganesha, and it’s a small ode from the team of Antim to the celebrations. Salman and his entire team feel that the song encapsulates the vibe of the festive season very well and the song will slowly find a place in all the Ganpati mandal’s,” the source added. The release date of Antim is still kept under wraps, however, according to the source, the team is toying with the idea of bringing it by mid-October, around the Dussehra period. Various release strategies are being explored by the team of SKF with Zee Studios.

In Antim, Salman plays the character of a Sikh cop, pitted against Aayush, who will be seen as a gangster. The film was shot over a period of 60 days, of which, Salman’s track was canned for around 25 to 30 days. The makers shot for it at real locations in Pune and the outskirts of Mumbai and finally called it a wrap with a schedule at Filmcity. Meanwhile, Salman is currently shooting for the third instalment of the ambitious Tiger franchise, which is termed as the biggest film of his career.

He is currently in Europe and will be hopping from one place to another until the end of September in the continent. On calling it a wrap on the overseas schedule, he resumes the film in Mumbai on the sets at Yash Raj Studios. One completing Tiger 3, he moves on to his extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, followed by the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He also has the Rajkumar Gupta directed Ravindra Kaushik biopic in his kitty, and is also discussing an out and out comedy with Anees Bazmee to be produced by SKF with Zee Studios and Murad Khetani. However, the paperwork on the comedy still remains and is in the nascent stages. Stay tuned to Pinkvillla for more updates on Salman Khan.

