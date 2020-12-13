EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Replaced By Mahima Makwana In Salman Khan's Antim.. The Final Truth

Antim... The Final Truth director Mahesh Manjrekar confirmed the news to Pinkvilla that Avika Gor will not be starring in Salman Khan's film. Read details below.

Lil' birdie from the sets of starer film Antim... The Final Truth informed us about the sudden turn of events in the film. The makers of Salman Khan starrer film Antim.. The Final Truth approached Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor to star opposite Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film. While, Avika was too excited as per the sources to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Film but lil' did she know that the makers of the film have decided to replace Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor..reasons not known to us.

Avika Gor has been making waves on the internet with her dramatic weight loss transformation.. Avika's transformation has won her immense appreciation on social media and the 23-year-old actress was all set to star in Salman Khan Film 'Antim... The Final Truth' opposite Aayush Sharma, hence the transformation... While, Avika was eagerly waiting for a clarity from the makers... But unfortunately things have changed internally & therefore Avika Gor wont be seen in this big banner film.

When we contacted the director of the film Mahesh Manjrekar for clarity and if Avika Gor is making her debut in Antim... The Final Truth, director instantly replied saying, 'Avika is not in the film..'

Wondering, who has replaced Avika Gor? Well, we heard that Salman Khan will be launching Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makwana in Bollywood opposite Aayush Sharma in film Antim.. The Final Truth... The shooting of the film has already kicked started with Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma... Also Miss Makhwana has done few scenes with Mahesh Manjrekar (who will be playing her father in the film).

A source from the sets revealed to us that there will be two Heroines in the film... One opposite Salman Khan & another opposite Aayush Sharma... While we wait for the official announcement on the Actresses who will be seen in the film... But our reliable source from the production informed us that Mahima Makwana will star opposite Aayush Sharma & Saiee Manjrekar will be seen opposite Salman Khan...

Talking about Mahima Makwana's career, she is known for playing the role of Rachna Kabeer Tripathi in Zee TV's programme Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Anami Baldev Singh in Star Plus's Rishton Ka Chakravyuh... And now she is all set to make her bollywood debut with Salman Khan Films.. Indeed a big break...

Just two days back, Aayush Sharma ( brother in law) of Salman Khan revealed co-actor Salman Khan’s first look from the film and wrote, “Antim Begins... #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth”

Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial film Antim... The Final Truth will feature both actors Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma “scaling over each other with their strong characters, set to bring an entertainment extravaganza to the screens.” The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.. Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3... The actor also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2 lined up.

Credits :Pinkvilla

