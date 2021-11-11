EXCLUSIVE: Beast team to recreate Kashmir in Georgia for Thalapathy Vijay's army-based sequences

The success of Doctor has raised the stakes of Nelson Dilipkumar’s next, Beast, featuring Thalapathy Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde. The film was initially perceived as an underdog in the Tamil Trade, but now, is among the most anticipated releases of 2022. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team of Beast will be off to Georgia again for the final schedule of this action packed thriller this month end.

“While there is a common notion that a major chunk of Beast unfolds in Georgia, it’s not the case. The makers are recreating Kashmir and the Indo – Pak border in Georgia to shoot some army based sequences featuring Thalapathy Vijay. There’s a track in which the superstar will be seen as an army officer guarding the Indian border in Kashmir, before he shifts his base to Chennai. This forms a crucial emotional crust of the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

It will be a film wrap for team Beast after the Georgia schedule and they are all set to get the film ready for a summer 2022 theatrical opening. While a sub track is set against the backdrop of the Indian army, the core premise of Beast unfolds in a mall, which is taken over by terror outfits. It’s about how Vijay manages to take control and rescue all the hostages safely without much casualties.

It features Pooja Hegde has his love interest. The film is carrying very good inside reports for being a invasion thriller with ample of actions and emotions. It’s said to be a treat for Thalapathy Vijay fans, who will get to see him in a completely new avatar. After Beast, Vijay moves on to Dil Raju’s upcoming production, Thalapathy 66, to be helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. It’s said to be one of the biggest Tamil – Telugu multilingual, with talents from both industries coming on board. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

