EXCLUSIVE: Not Pongal, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is targeting a Summer 2022 release; Shoot wrap in November

Over the last few months, there have been ample speculations around the release date of Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited actioner, Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The Tamil trade had confirmed a Pongal 2022 release for the film. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-awaited film is all set for a Summer 2022 opening in cinema halls across the globe.

“The team of Beast was looking to release during the Pongal weekend; however, the shooting took longer than expected and hence have decided on delaying the film to the Summer 2022 window (April End). The team has shot nearly 60% of the film already and the remaining portions will be shot over a period of next two months,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Vijay, Nelson and Sun Pictures are expecting a wrap on Beast by November 20. “The film moves into the post production stage thereafter,” the source added. Sometime back, the Valimai team announced their arrival for the festive season of Pongal. “They were looking at several dates – from Diwali to December 9 and Pongal. After discussions with exhibitors, distributors and competitors, they all finally unanimously decided on a Pongal opening,” informed the source.

Talking about Beast, our sources inform us that the film rides on a realistic plot set against the backdrop of a mall taken over by the terrorists resulting in a hostage like situation. The film is loaded with strong and raw human emotions around Thalapathy Vijay’s character and the entire team is excited about the same. We are keeping character traits of Vijay under wraps to maintain intrigue around the plot, but be assured of some solid elevation scenes through the narrative. Anbariv’s action is said to be the major highlight of Beast, which features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

