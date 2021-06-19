EXCLUSIVE: Bell Bottom, Fast And Furious 9, Conjuring 3: Seven confirmed theatrical releases, more to follow

Apart from the Akshay Kumar film, Hollywood blockbusters like A Quiet Place 2, Black Widow, Conjuring, Fast and Furious 9 are looking to release in India in the next 2 months. Details.

Earlier last week, announced that his espionage thriller, Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tewari, will release in the cinema halls worldwide on July 27. The announcement has led to a positive sentiment in the industry as the producers have started to discuss their theatrical release plans. The Bollywood insiders aside, this has proved to be a welcome move for the exhibitors, who are nothing but thankful to the Khiladi for providing them with some content in uncertain times like these.

We hear, apart from Bell Bottom, there are many other reasons for the exhibitors to rejoice. Hollywood too is gearing up with an impressive slate for releases in the month of July and August. The horror franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is looking at a theatrical release in the month of July. In-fact, if everything goes as planned, this one might be the first feature film to be released in India post the second wave of the Covid-19 virus. Another horror film, A Quiet Place 2, is set for a theatrical opening in July.

Both Conjuring and Quiet Place will be released in multiple languages and their brands have a strong recall value in the Indian market. They are expected to get audiences on board, specifically in the multiplexes. The announcement on their release date will follow once the cinema halls in tier 1 cities like Mumbai and Delhi open up. Space Jam: A New Legacy, is targeting a release on July 16, which coincides with it’s release in the US market too. All eyes are on various state governments to announce the unlock provisions and reopen the cinema halls.

The three films aside, two event Hollywood biggies – Fast and Furious 9 and Black Widow – are slated for a theatrical release in India over the next 60 days. An insider informs that both Fast and Furious 9 and Black Widow appeal to a wide audience base in India and the two will see a theatrical release once cinema halls uniformly open up. While the Fast and Furious team was looking at a late July release, they were taken back by the surprise announcement of Bell Bottom and the heads are now deciding on the new release date. Black Widow team too is observing the Indian market closely. One doesn’t rule out the possibility of either of them being an Independence Day opening, but it’s all wait and watch.

The Hindi films waiting in the pipeline for a theatrical release in this window apart from Bell Bottom include the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre and the John Abraham fronted Attack. These two are expected to hit the big screen after the results of Bell Bottom are out, however, there is a high possibility of Chehre team announcing their release date in a fortnight. The future of theatrical biz in Hindi is largely dependent on how Bell Bottom fares, and if the film manages to get reasonable footfalls at the ticket window, this one might well be a trendsetter. However, if, God forbid, it doesn’t do well, we may see many more Hindi releases take the OTT route. Because well, if the biggest Khiladi can’t win the box-office game, very few can.

The theatrical releases aside, it’s a bonanza for cinema lovers as some interesting Hindi films are gearing up for an OTT premiere too. While the Priyadarshan comedy, Hungama 2 is set for a late July release, ’s ambitious war drama, Bhuj is set to arrive during the Independence Day weekend. Kriti Sanon’s little gem, MiMi too is expected to premiere in the July to August window, however, one still awaits a confirmation. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for frequent updates on the Bollywood release calendar.

