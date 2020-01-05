EXCLUSIVE: Birthday girl Deepika Padukone REVEALS how she manages her mental health after depression struggle

A few years ago, Deepika Padukone opened up about her struggle with depression. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Deepika spoke about her life post her battle with depression.

The topic of mental health had been a taboo topic of discussion for the longest time. However, put the spotlight on the taboo subject when she confessed she was battling depression. The actress, back in 2015, admitted that she was battling the mental health illness and thus paved the way to discussions on depression and anxiety. While the actress has healed from mental health illness, Deepika recently opened up to Pinkvilla and shared that there is always the fear of depression resurfacing.

Deepika explained that for her, mental health is something that she has to focus on daily. She compares her mental health with her physical routine. "It's like my physical health. I am not someone who, you know, I don't work out or go to a gym or do something because I have a role or because I have to, you know, prepare for something. For me, physical health is a part of my lifestyle. And so it is the same with mental health as well. I would never want to go back to that dark space again," Deepika shared.

That's not all that Deepika tells Pinkvilla. The actress also addressed the recent viral video where a journo quizzed her about 's involvement in the production side of Chhapaak. For the unversed, a journalist asked Deepika if Ranveer had invested money in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. Deepika did not think twice before shutting down the question. The actress clarified that the money in the project is hers.

