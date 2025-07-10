Thandel: Naga Chaitanya’s romantic actioner clocks in record TRP on Television premiere

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, hit the big screens on February 7, 2025. Following its theatrical run and OTT debut, the movie created history in television, making a record in TRP numbers.

Thandel clocks in the second-highest record in TRP

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) handle, Thandel’s makers confirmed that the movie has become a sensation after its television premiere. The film is said to have clocked in a TRP of 10.32, making it the second-highest record of 2025 in the channel Zee Telugu.

Sharing the official post, Geetha Arts penned, “The Epic Love Story Continues to Reign in Every Heart. A Blockbuster Reception on the Small Screen Too! #Thandel records a sensational rating of 10.32 for its World Television Premiere on Zee Telugu.”

Here’s the official post:

A report by Gulte states that in 2025, only 3 Telugu movies managed to cross double digits in TRP. With Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunnam topping the list, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Star Maa) came in second, followed by Thandel.

Interestingly, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam also premiered on Zee Telugu, making it the highest record in TRP on the channel, with Thandel close behind it.

About Thandel

Thandel featured the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who accidentally enters Pakistani waters. The movie focuses on the man’s passion for fishing and his love for Sathya, also known as Bujji Thalli. Interestingly, it was based on an actual incident endured by a man from Srikakulam.

Apart from Chay, the film had Sai Pallavi, Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and many more in key parts. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Naga Chaitanya’s next movie

Naga Chaitanya is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie, tentatively titled NC24. It is said to be one of the highest-budget films ever made in Chay’s career. His character would be seen in a brand new avatar and is expected to be significantly different from his other movies.

The upcoming movie is helmed by Virupshaka and Kartikeya director Karthik Varma Dandu, with Sukumar penning the story. As the film is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, Sukumar, and Bapineedu, it will have cinematography handled by Ragul Dharuman.

